(Marita) Joanne Conroy

(Marita) Joanne Conroy, 88, of Ligonier died Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Born in Cumberland, Maryland, Joanne was a warm and welcoming wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joanne raised her family in South Hills and Penn Hills near Pittsburgh, and then Ligonier for more than 50 years. She was the business owner of The Underneath clothing store in Ligonier for 25 years.