(Marita) Joanne Conroy, 88, of Ligonier died Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Born in Cumberland, Maryland, Joanne was a warm and welcoming wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joanne raised her family in South Hills and Penn Hills near Pittsburgh, and then Ligonier for more than 50 years. She was the business owner of The Underneath clothing store in Ligonier for 25 years.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, the late Catherine Elizabeth Martin Johnson Brode and Charles H. Johnson; her brother, Charles L. Johnson, and her sisters Gertrude Johnson Akers and Mary Johnson Grimm.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Edward Conroy; sister Patricia Johnson Dimaio; children, Dennis Conroy, Mike Conroy, Steve Conroy, Brian Conroy and Cathy Conroy Laughlin; 16 grand-children, and six great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
A reception will be held afterward at Ed and Joanne Conroy’s home, 407 Summit Ave., Ligonier.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in Holy Trinity Church, 342 W. Main St., Ligonier.
