Marion Schasny Vogler, 95, formerly of Trenton, New Jersey, and recently of Locust Grove, Virginia, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
She was born in 1927 in Latrobe, the daughter of the late George and Gertrude (McCormick) Schasny.
Marion graduated from Seton Hill College in Greensburg with her bachelor’s degree. She spent her career as a dietitian working at hospitals and nursing homes. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel in West Trenton, New Jersey, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester.
In 1952 she married John F. Vogler in Latrobe. He preceded her in death.
Marion is survived by her sons, John F. Vogler Jr. of Locust Grove, George P. Vogler (Barbara) of State College, Robert T. Vogler (Jean Marie) of Winchester and Thomas E. Vogler of Front Royal, Virginia; grandchildren, Marie E. Melnik, Kristiann E. Vogler, Claire Chatelain, Kerianne V. Masters and Emma C. Vogler, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents and brother, George J. Schasny.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. Officiating will be the Rev. Bjorn Lundberg.
Interment will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in Harbourton Cemetery, Hopewell Township, New Jersey.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marion to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601; Our Lady of Good Counsel, 137 W. Upper Ferry Road, Ewing, NJ 08628, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Commented