Marion “Patty” Ford Broadway, 92, of Derry Township died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 10, 1929, in Logan, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Homer and Helen Louise (Bradley) Ford.
Patty was a homemaker and helped with the family business, Noah’s Asphalt Paving. She was a member of the Christian Life Fellowship Church in Unity Township. Patty enjoyed crossword puzzles, planting flowers, and crocheting.
Besides her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Emanuel Broadway, on March 16, 1999; a daughter, Ramona Broadway; two sons-in-law, Ronald Lovell and Ambrose Cooper, and several brothers and sisters.
Patty is survived by her three sons, Norman Broadway and wife Shirley of Greensburg, Johnny Broadway and wife Starlett of Rushville, Indiana, and Shawn Broadway of Latrobe; three daughters, Patricia Lovell of Littlestown in Adams County, Shelia Cooper of Export and Debbie Chambers and husband Cecil of Reedsville, North Carolina; several brothers and sisters; 17 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren on “layaway,” and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 17 and 18, at Christian Life Fellowship Church, 621 Marguerite Road, Unity Township.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the church.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
