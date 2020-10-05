Marion L. Hirko, 75, of Ligonier died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Jan. 11, 1945, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late James and Lottie Stout Critchfield.
She was a member of the Waterford Christian Church, the American Legion Ladies Auxillary and a social member to the VFW.
In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and doing jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Keenan; four sisters, Blanche Hutchinson, Hilda Carns, Daisy Luther and Lilly Critchfield; a brother, Amos J. Critchfield, and a grandson, Brandon J. Boyd.
Marion is survived by her husband, Michael J. Hirko; her daughter, Linda Boyd of Ligonier; four sisters, Ruby Roberts of Indiana, Leona Smith (Lewis) of Laughlintown, Bonnie Woods (Charles) of Wyoming and Sherry Critchfield (James Torock) of Laughlintown; her brother, James Critchfield (Bridget) of Latrobe; two sister-in-laws, Martha Datz and Teri Hirko Murphy; two brother-in-laws, James and Joseph Hirko; her “guitar playing man,” Robert Hansel, five grandchildren, Megan Leary (Ron), Dwayne Keenan (Bethany). David Keenan (Jody), Douglas Keenan (Bonnie) and Deidra Mahute (Colton), and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating.
Interment will follow in Menoher Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
