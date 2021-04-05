Marion L. Handlan, 88, of Southwest Greensburg died Saturday, April 3, 2021, in her home.
She was born July 11, 1932, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Howard and Luella (Farr) Long.
She was a 1950 graduate of Greensburg High School. Prior to retirement, she had been a medical records clerk at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Handlan, and two sons, Kerry S. and Kent H. Handlan.
She is survived by two daughters-in-law, Kimberly Vitale Handlan and Kimberly Handlan Hindman; three grandsons, Nicholas S. Handlan, Alexander K. Handlan and Dezi Hindman; two sisters-in-law, Ann Handlan and Judy Webber; two special cousins, Barb Osmond and Pat Drenning, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is assisting with arrangements.
