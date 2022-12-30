Marion Jean Bossart Allison passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. She was born March 3, 1928, in Jamison and grew up in Youngstown. In 1960 she moved to Alameda, California, with her daughter, Susan. Marion was married to Billy J. Allison for 52 years; they continued living in California until moving to Las Vegas, where they lived for 23 years. After her husband died in August 2020, Marion moved back to California with her daughter. Marion worked for Wells Fargo Bank for 23 years, ranging from a teller to an operations manager. She is survived by two sisters, Patricia Guerrier and Barbara Coppersmith, both of Latrobe. Marion is also survived by her daughter, Susan Hazlett Reinke; grand-daughter, Kiley Siobhan Hendrickson, and grandson, Daren Jeffrey Reinke, both of California. Marion also has two grandsons and three step-grandsons, all of whom reside in Northern California. She also has a stepdaughter, Cynthia Allison, in Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in Pleasanton, California. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Foundation.
