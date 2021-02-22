Marion J. Bosteder, 94, of Derry passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Greensburg Care Center.
She was born Feb. 21, 1926, in Mantador, North Dakota, a daughter of the late Matthew Reiland and Agnes Reiland (Lambertz).
Marion loved gardening, enjoyed bowling and playing games. She was a perfectionist in ironing and her family enjoyed her delicious pies, cookies and cakes. Marion was a faithful member of Cornerstone Ministries, and was always sustained by her faith in Jesus Christ. She was retired from Back to the Bible Radio Station in Lincoln Nebraska after 26 years of faithful service. Above all, Marion was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff and caretakers of Senior Life and Greensburg Care Center for their loving kindness, care and support over the past few months.
Marion is survived by her daughters, Barbara Chapman (Dr. Donn) of Derry, Susan Dettling (Richard) of Woodland Park, Colorado, and Cheryl Johnson (Kenneth) of Port Orchard, Washington; six grandchildren, Allisha Leatherwood (James), Caleb Chapman, Nathan Johnson (Becki), Matthew Johnson (Angela), Micah Dettling and Hannah Dettling; 10 great-grandchildren, Wesley Montgomery, Tyler, Autumn, Amberly, Aubrey and Ezekiel Leatherwood, Devyn, Trevor, Abigail and Aiden Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, four sisters and a grandson, Donn Wesley Chapman.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 West Third Ave., Derry, and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cornerstone Ministries, Export, where a public funeral service will be celebrated 2 p.m.
Private interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com.
