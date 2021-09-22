Mario Venzin, 91, of Latrobe went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Mario was at his home surrounded by his family when the Lord called him home.
He was born Feb. 12, 1930, in Biddle, a son of the late Matteo and Antonietta (Battistel) Venzin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur, Isolino and David; infant twin sister, and godson, Tony Marie.
Mario was the beloved husband of his devoted wife, Sarah “Sally” Jones Venzin, for 64 years and an incredible father and father-in-law to his three sons and their wives, Mario R. and wife Helen of Latrobe, Raymond and his wife, Jacqueline, of Latrobe and Ronald and his wife, Vana, of St Augustine, Florida. He was also a proud grandfather to five grandchildren and their spouses, Linda and Jason Buczak, Jamie and Fred Hicks, Stacie and Chad Roadman, Nicholas and Kailee Venzin, Michael and Teaha Venzin, and five great-grandchildren, Jason L. Buczak, Catie Buczak, Taylor Hicks, Matteo Venzin and Enzo Venzin.
Mario graduated from Norwin High School in 1948. He was a starting lineman on the powerhouse Norwin football teams in 1947 and 1948. On Oct. 2, 2014, Mario and fellow football team members were inducted into the Norwin High School Hall of Fame.
A combat veteran of the Korean War, he received two combat Bronze Stars for exceptional meritorious service prior to his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army as a corporal in 1953.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Latrobe, where he served as an usher and cheerful greeter of every parishioner attending the Saturday 5:30 p.m. Mass. He had an incredible faith and many friends at St. John’s Church. After 30 years working at Latrobe Steel as a crane operator, Mario retired in 1991. In his retirement, he enjoyed the opportunity to work alongside his sons Mario and Raymond at their R&M Machining business in Latrobe. He also assisted with numerous events at St. John’s Church.
He was a longtime member and treasurer of Old Crabtree Sportsman’s Club. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and friends. He loved nothing more than having all his family home for special events and holidays. Mario was loved and admired by all who had the opportunity to meet him for his honesty, thoughtfulness and willingness to give of his time and treasure. He was a rare combination of a humble man who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important: the simplicity of living a life with those you love. He had a favorite toast at all family events: “May you all live forever, and I never die.” He will get his wish as he will live forever in all the hearts and minds of his family, friends and the many people who were fortunate to have known him.
Mario and his family want to express their sincere thanks and appreciation for all the family members and friends who have provided prayers, support, love and assistance in his journey. We also can never say thank you enough for the care, professional help and comfort provided by Dr. Oscar Reyna and his dedicated staff; Gina Lester, our home aide, and the Heartland Hospice team, especially Charlotte and Lisa. We want you all to know you brought great comfort and support to Mario and his family.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org/whoyouhelp.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented