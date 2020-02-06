Mario A. Battaglia, 90, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born Aug. 10, 1929, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Mariano and Antonina (Quattrocchi) Battaglia.
Mario had a strong faith in God and was a member of Holy Family Church.
Affectionately referred to as “Babe” by his family and friends, Mario retired from Newcomer Products Inc. as a tool and die maker. He also worked road construction, was a landscaper, and simply was a jack of all trades.
Babe had a personality that was larger than life and was well loved by many people. He liked to joke around and make people laugh with his funny stories. Babe spent many happy times riding his 1959 Vespa scooter and driving his 1949 convertible Willys-Overland Jeep, especially while escorting “Ice Cream Joe” in Latrobe’s annual 4th of July parade.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Irene Polochko Battaglia,; his beloved son Mark Battaglia; his four brothers, Samuel, August, Joseph and Vincent Battaglia; sister, Virginia Battaglia; sisters-in-law Anne and Pauline Polochko, Margaret (Walter) Zyvith and Agnes (Steve) Lopatich, and brother-in-law, Michael (Mary) Polochko.
Babe is survived by daughter Toni McCurdy; son Michael Battaglia; daughter Maria Peluso and her husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Tony (Jessica) Peluso, Tim (Jennifer) Peluso and David Peluso; five great-grand-daughters, Madelyn, Isabella, Anna, Olivia and Emily; two sisters-in-law, Eva Battaglia and Anastasia Battaglia, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of Babe’s doctors, nurses, aides and many friends at the Bethlen Communities and Bethlen Hospice for the care and compassion they provided to their dad. Also, a special thank you to Darren from Bethlen Hospice, his “wheelchair salesman” as Babe noted him to be, for his kindness and care.
Friends and Family will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Parting prayers will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to Holy Family Church Restoration Fund, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Bethlen Communities Activities Center, 66 Carey School Road, Ligonier, PA 15658.
