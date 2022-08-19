Marilyn L. “Mern” Glass McClelland, 84, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born April 9, 1938, in Ebensburg to the late Robert E. and Hannah K. (Wiseman) Glass.
Mern was a retired registered nurse for Latrobe Area Hospital with 36 years of service and a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry N. McClelland, in 2013 and three siblings, William Glass, Delores Stahl and Warren Glass.
Mern is survived two children, Harry Scott McClelland and his wife, Michele, and Beth Ann Prohaska; two granddaughters, Alexis and Lindsay McClelland; two grandsons, Joshua and Benjamin Prohaska; two siblings, Ronald Glass and his wife, Claire, and Wayne Glass and his wife, Sandy, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766), where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, with Pastor Paul Wise officiating.
Private entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
