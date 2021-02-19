Marilyn A. Koloshinsky, 83, of Unity Township died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at The Grove at Latrobe, Unity Township.
She was born May 23 ,1937, in Bovard, a daughter of the late James J. and Minnie E. (Socklege) Murphy.
She was a graduate of Hurst High School and prior to retirement was a rural carrier for the USPS in Latrobe. Marilyn was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe (Unity Township), owner of Bernie’s Stone Company near Marguerite and had been a seamstress for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard M. Koloshinsky; three sisters, Rosemarie Day, Dorothy Durstine and Dolores Zitterbart, and her brother, James Murphy.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl A. Koloshinsky of Latrobe, Colleen A. Jolly and her husband, Patrick, of Acme and Karen R. Seginak of Egeland, North Dakota, six granddaughters, Jessica Baum and her husband, James, Julia Rife and her husband, Corey, Justina Kuehn and her husband, Matthew, Jillina Fontana and her husband, Steven, Jalissa Jolly and her fiancée, Zach, and Jacinta Jolly; three great-grandchildren, Audriana Jolly, Finlee Baum and Gabriella Fontana, and several nieces and nephews.
A private visitation will be held for family in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity. Friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica with the Rev. Thomas P. Curry, OSB, as celebrant. Please go directly to the church.
Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.
