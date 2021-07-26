Marie T. Bozelli, 86, of Derry passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
She was born March 8, 1935, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Marron) Shanefelter.
Marie was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry. She enjoyed singing in the choir and was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She had worked in the cafeteria for Derry Area High School.
Marie is survived by her husband, Louis R. Bozelli of Derry; six children, Louis Bozelli and wife Sandy of Latrobe, Kathleen Schleiger and husband Steve of Perry, Georgia, Marie Bozelli of Pittsburgh, Jean Huey of St.Mary’s City, Maryland, Michael Bozelli of Madison, Alabama, and Stephen Bozelli and wife Deb of Latrobe; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday July 27, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be made in St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Derry.
St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
