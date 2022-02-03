Marie C. Beaken Severa, 95, of Hostetter passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, Hempfield Township.
Born Dec. 24, 1926, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Harry T. Beaken Sr. and Catherine Marol Beaken.
Marie was a member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, where she was a former Eucharistic minister and was a past president of its Rosary Society. She enjoyed baking, cooking and playing bingo.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Severa; two sons, Richard A. and Francis A. Severa; a great-grandson, David, and four brothers, Albert, Regis, Harry T. Jr. and Samuel Beaken.
Marie is survived by two sons, Myron F. Severa and his wife, Kathy, of Hostetter and Thaddeus L. Severa and his wife, Patty, of Latrobe; her daughter, Marie C. Talarovich and her husband, Bill, of Hostetter; a brother, Donald Beaken of Latrobe; two sisters, Rita Casko of Latrobe and Loretta Beaken of Mount Pleasant; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Cecilia Church, P.O. Box 80, Whitney, PA 15693.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.