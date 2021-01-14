Marie A. Gessler, 96, a lifelong resident of Latrobe, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier, where she resided for the past six years.
She was born Jan. 4, 1925, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Alice E. (Ransel) Noel.
Marie, along with her late husband William “Beany” Gessler, owned and operated the former Beany’s Bar in Latrobe from 1958 until 1978. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Beany” Gessler; a son, David “Beany” Gessler; a granddaughter, Danielle Friel, and three brothers, Gene, Bernard and Chuck Noel.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna Scalise and her husband, Ralph, Joyce Shafran and her husband, Frank, and Joanne Friel and her husband, Mark; her daughter-in-law, Beki Gessler; 10 grandchildren, Michael Scalise (Jennifer), Dena Scalise, Ryan Scalise (Lynn), Meghan Scalise-Seifert (Adam), Angie Gessler, J.D. Gessler (Leanne), Carrie Shafran, Jolene Laughlin (Adam), Karleigh Palek (William) and Garrett Friel (Brittany), and 22 great-grandchildren, with one great-great-grandchild on the way.
Marie’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Bethlen Home and Bethlen Hospice for the excellent care that she received.
A private viewing will be held for Marie’s family followed by a private funeral Mass.
Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlen Communities, 125 Kalassay Dr., Ligonier, PA 15658 or online at https://bethlen.com/donate. Please note “Angel Gift” on the memo line of your check.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
