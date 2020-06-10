Marianne M. McAuliffe, 79, of Ligonier died peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Life Promises, Cook Township.
She was born Jan. 23, 1941, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Smith McAuliffe.
Marianne retired after 30 years of service from the United States Postal Service. She loved to travel, garden, spend time with family and friends, playing her flutes and teaching others. She was a Native American storyteller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Wylie.
She is survived by her sons, Byron Neiderhiser (Sherry) of Ligonier, Michael Neiderhiser (Tracy) of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Gregory Neiderhiser (Sharli) of Ligonier; her brother, Skip McAuliffe of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Lauren Ray (Danny) of Bluffton, South Carolina, Jacob Neiderhiser of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Amanda Walters (Will) of Latrobe, and great grandchildren, Lucinda Ray, Evelyn Ray and Kaden Walters.
As per her wishes, all services were to be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements
