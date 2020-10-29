Marian T. Cinibulk, 91, of Loyalhanna passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 26, 1929, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late Robert Cinibulk and Rose Ann (Prohaska) Cinibulk.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Irene E. Cinibulk; two brothers, Robert L. and Albert E. Cinibulk, and a niece, Roseann Howard.
Marian is survived by her sister, Joann Cinibulk of Loyalhanna.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 11 a.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
