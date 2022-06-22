Marian Louise Gordon, 96, formerly of Hillside and Derry, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Greensburg Care Center.
She was born June 27, 1925, in Hillside, the daughter of the late Frank and Susan Allison Gordon.
Marian was a 1943 graduate of Derry Township High School and had been an active member of Hillside United Methodist Church all of her life. She consistently held positions on the board, PPRC, nominating committee and was a charter member of the Women’s Guild. She retired from Glass Beads, Unity Township, and had previously worked at Stupakoff and Carborundum, both of Derry Township.
A lifetime member of the Derry Area Historical Society, she had a great love for cars and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Gordon and his wife, Grace, and her nephew, David Gordon.
Marian is survived by her niece, Janis Hoewing of Greenacres, Florida; great-nephews, Scott of Austin, Texas, and Matthew (Kristyn) of Wellington, Florida, and cousin, Jack Hanson (Janis) of Rockville, Maryland, as well as other relatives and many close friends.
Friends will be received noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted immediately following visitation.
Private entombment will be made in the Coles Cemetery Mausoleum, Derry Township.
Memorial donations may be made to Hillside United Methodist Church, Box 279, Derry, PA 15627.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
