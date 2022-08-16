Marian L. Morris, 89, formerly of Latrobe, passed away June 6, 2022, at her home in Angier, North Carolina.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 11:00 am
Marian L. Morris, 89, formerly of Latrobe, passed away June 6, 2022, at her home in Angier, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith Thompson and Robert Scott McLaughlin, and her husband, Albert E. Morris.
She leaves behind sister Sylvia McLaughlin, brother Scott (Renee) McLaughlin, daughter Debra Morris Jones and sons Albert Dean Morris and Robert Shawn (Esther) Morris.
Marian was a homemaker who enjoyed making things beautiful around her with her tole painting, quilting and gardening. She loved spending time with her family, including nieces Heather and Randi, nephew Rory, great-nieces Annie and Peyton, great-nephew Reeve, grandchildren Michael, Anissa, B.J., Robby, Ryan, Erin, Meghan, Shannon and Sean, and great-grand-children Cole, Cailin and Rory.
A memorial service was held 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Fuquay Varina United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
