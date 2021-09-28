Marian I. Tarr Valko, 93, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites and Personal Care.
She was born June 5, 1928, in Latrobe, to the late Charles Joseph Earl Tarr and Hulda Long Tarr.
Marian was a homemaker, a former clerk at Jamesway, and she also worked in the Latrobe Senior Center and at the cafeteria at Latrobe Elementary School. She was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years.
She really enjoyed time spent sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Eugene Valko; an infant son, Keith Valko, and a son, Kirk Valko, as well as a sister, Gwendolan Tarr.
Marian is survived by two children, Mark Valko and Marian Clair and her husband, Jeff; four grand-children, Melissa Krinock and her husband, Don, Michael Clair and his wife, Kayla, Zachery Valko and his wife, Jessica, and Kiersten Valko; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Cody, Jaxon, Peyton and Kaia; three close friends, Marylou, Pam and Lorainne, and her dog, Peaches.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in the funeral home with Pastor Paul Wise officiating.
Burial will follow at Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
To send flowers or condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
