Marian I. Randall Parizek, 88, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
Born Jan. 20, 1934, in Ionia, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late John and Ella Randall.
Marian was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. She had been employed at Latrobe Area Hospital and met her husband in Washington, D.C., while she was working for the Department of the Navy. Marian enjoyed needlepoint stitching and embroidery. With a curious and intelligent mind, she kept active by coloring, working jigsaw and crossword puzzles and reading.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Parizek; two grandsons, Michael and Robert McDowell; two brothers, Fermin and Raymond Randall; three sisters, Lulu Bacon, Donna Clack and Ellen Clack, and her beloved cat, Elvis Pussley.
Marian is survived by two daughters, Linda R. McDowell and her husband, Robert, of Latrobe and Lianne K. Parizek and her wife, Ginger Fontaine, of Greensburg; a sister-in-law, Nancy Blake of North Huntingdon Township; numerous beloved nieces and nephews in Michigan, and her special friend, Agnes.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Loyalhanna Senior Suites, Dr. Haider and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Amber, for their excellent care and compassion.
Family will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Trinity clergy officiating.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church for the McDowell Memorial Fund, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented