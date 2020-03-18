Maria “Mitzi” Lackner Mische, 97, of Latrobe passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 12, 2020, while residing with family in Maryland.
She was born Aug. 11, 1922, in Yugoslavia and raised by loving parents, Michael and Aloisia (Ruppe) Lackner.
Her family endured many hardships and challenges, especially during war times. In 1942 she married Rudolph Krall, who was killed the following year during World War II. She survived the war and immigrated to the United States in 1950 with her daughter Traudi. Mitzi married again in 1951 and was a loving, dedicated wife of 45 years to her late husband, Albert A. Mische. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers, John Lackner, Michael Lackner, Joseph Lackner and Frank Lackner.
Mitzi was a selfless, devoted mother to her two daughters, Traudi Karr of Ligonier and Linda Rodkey (husband Jerry) of Ellicott City, Maryland. She took immense pride in her nine grandchildren: Eric Ruffner, Cary Ruffner, Lisa (Ruffner) Poole, Alan Ruffner, Bret Ruffner, Romi (Ruffner) Green, Kevin Rodkey, Chris Rodkey and Lindsey Rodkey Winter. As a doting grandmother, she loved to spoil her 20 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grand-children, especially with home-made cookies and snacks every time they visited.
The adversities she experienced in life made her a strong, proud, independent woman who was loved by many. She was most admired for her fierce work ethic, kind, loving heart and endless generosity. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish and its Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening, baking, crocheting, bowling, playing cards and above all else, spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
A private funeral Mass in St. Vincent Basilica Crypt, Unity Township, with interment in St. Mary Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity or organization.
