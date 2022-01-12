Maria J. Schifano, 64, of Latrobe passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Born Nov. 2, 1957, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Anthony J. and Margaret (D’Aniello) Schifano.
Maria was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township. She retired after 26 and a half years from the Admission Office at St. Vincent College as data entry administrator.
A 1975 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School, she participated in the first female Title IX organized women’s sports teams, specifically women’s basketball. She also played softball for the New Derry Italian Club. An avid live blues music follower, she enjoyed dancing the nights away at Speal’s Tavern and other venues and festivals. Above all, Maria truly loved her family, friends and her loyal cat companion, Trixie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony J. “Snooky” Schifano Jr., and her grandparents, Charles and Catherine (Maria) Schifano and Pasquale and Catherine (Scpalova) D’Aniello.
Maria is survived by her daughter, Katie Marie Campbell and her partner, Brian Anthony Eckstein, of Maryland; brother Charles A. Schifano of Greensburg; sister, Catherine S. Porter and her husband, Roger “Pete,” of Greensburg; “sister-in-love,” Connie E. Schifano of Greensburg; nieces, Deborah Ann Uebele and her husband, Mark, Gina Marie Schifano and Tracey Lynn Livingston, and two great-nieces, Hannah Alexandra Uebele and Kristen Marie Fagert.
Maria asked to be sure a special “thank-you” was extended on her behalf to her family, friends and medical staff, especially Dr. Kiefer, Leslie Stewart and Carey Kaylor, for all their kindness and support.
At Maria’s request, there will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
