Maria A. Cackowski, 46, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born March 25, 1976, in Latrobe, a daughter of Patricia Blassmeyer Cackowski of Latrobe and the late William Cackowski.
Maria was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. She enjoyed vacations, shopping, concerts, playing darts and hanging out with her friends. She loved her Kitty cat and was a great nanny to many children.
In addition to her mother, Maria is survived by her sisters, Colleen Cackowski (Ralph “Tugger” Shetler) of Derry and Jenna Mowry (Jason) of Loyalhanna; her aunts and uncles Vince “Tobe” Cackowski (Maureen), James Cackowski (Brenda), Alexis Cackowski, Mary Snyder (Mark) and Peggy Barnhouse, and numerous cousins.
In addition to her father, Maria was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Vincent and Helen (Krinock) Cackowski; her maternal grandparents, Henry and Anna (Korich) Blassmeyer, and uncle David Blassmeyer.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. Rose Catholic Church, 4969 Route 982, with the Rev. Tyler Bandura as celebrant. (Everyone please go directly to the church.)
