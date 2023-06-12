Margery Masters

Margery Masters went to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

She left behind her loving husband of almost 69 years, Clyde “Bud” Masters of Ligonier; her son, Richard Masters of Latrobe; daughter Judy (Tim) Reed of Ligonier; daughter Becky (Tim) Lachey of Climax, North Carolina; daughter Regina (Don) Dagen of Lancaster, and daughter Jami Masters of Olathe, Kansas.