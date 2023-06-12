Margery Masters went to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
She left behind her loving husband of almost 69 years, Clyde “Bud” Masters of Ligonier; her son, Richard Masters of Latrobe; daughter Judy (Tim) Reed of Ligonier; daughter Becky (Tim) Lachey of Climax, North Carolina; daughter Regina (Don) Dagen of Lancaster, and daughter Jami Masters of Olathe, Kansas.
Margery had multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved greatly by all of her family and friends.
Her goal in life was to always show Jesus wherever she went. And her prayers were for all of her family to be saved!
She has left a large hole in the family, but we know we will see her again in heaven.
The memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in Word of Life Church, 4497 Route 136, Greensburg.
McCabe Funeral Home of Ligonier was in charge of arrangements.
