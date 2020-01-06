Margaret “Peggy” June Kaehler Melichar, 95, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her Greensburg home.
Youngest daughter June lived with her for the past 14 years so she could remain in her home with her garden, pets, bird feeders (and riding mower) to enjoy.
Peggy’s spirit will be carried on by her children Craig Melichar (Pittsburgh), Diane (Greg) Davis (Winchester, Virginia) and June Aukerman (Greensburg); niece, Kathy (Jay) Kaehler Overy; nephew, Jeffrey Kaehler; 10 grandchildren, Katie, Annie, Michael, David and Jonathan McIver, Christopher, Laurie and Jeffrey Davis, and Brian and Danny Lee, and 11 great-grandchildren. Her family was the center of her life.
Peggy will be joyfully reunited in eternity with her husband, Rudy (’02); beloved daughters Karen (Don) McIver (‘05) and Lynn (Rocky) Lee (‘19); her father and mother, Leo and B. Marie (Cooper) Kaehler; her dear brother, Melvyn Kaehler; sister, Mary Kaehler Raub, and her extra special cat, Lionel.
Born June 2, 1924, Peggy grew up in Girard near Erie, graduating from Rice Avenue High School, attending Kent State University and Mercyhurst College.
Peggy witnessed Charles Lindbergh’s airplane, the “Spirit of St. Louis,” fly over her house (‘27) as well as the Graf Zeppelin airship (‘29).
Her sister was a civilian helicopter instructor in the Vietnam War.
Peggy was engaged to her fiancé, Rudy, just before he shipped off to the Pacific Theater in World War II as a fighter pilot. He proudly named his P-47 and P-51 planes “Peggy June,” displaying a large, beautiful portrait of her on their sides. After the war they married in Latrobe, with Rudy’s childhood friend, Arnie Palmer, in the wedding party. Raising five children, Peggy enjoyed her sewing and taking all the children to music lessons, but mostly working in her beautiful yard. After Rudy retired from Latrobe Steel Co. they enjoyed annual reunions around the country with Rudy’s fighter squadron.
Friends are invited to attend a service at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Mausoleum at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, 150 East Side Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601 (Hempfield Township).
Arrangements are in the care of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home Inc., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
To share an online condolence, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
