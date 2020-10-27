Margaret M. “Maggie” Myers Carns, 82, formerly of Derry, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in the Greensburg Care Center.
She was born Dec. 8, 1937, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Emma Clifford Ludy.
Maggie was a loving person who liked to have fun and be with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Carns; brothers, Gus, Tom and George Myers, and sisters, Kate Muir and Gloria Gockle.
She is survived by her son, Michael “Sparky” Shean (Laurie); her daughter, Marcia Honse (Kevin); grandchildren, Andrew Shean (Beth), Emily Shean and Faith Huss; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Ralph Myers (Juanette) and Bernie Myers (Eileen); sister, Judy Henry (Ray), and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Greensburg Care Center for all the love and devotion they gave to Maggie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Greensburg Care Center, 119 Industrial Blvd., Greensburg, PA 15601 in memory of “Maggie Carns.”
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
