Margaret L. Upholster Beeman, 74, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 4, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Louis R. and Louise M. (Godek) Upholster.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a CNA at Westmoreland Manor.
Margie was very sweet and kind and had a beautiful smile. She enjoyed cooking and having family and friends over for dinner. She also enjoyed time with her cats, Mittens and Dexter. Margie will be missed dearly by all those who knew her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer F. Beeman Sr.; brother-in-law, Larry J. Anderson; a nephew, Richard L. Upholster Jr., and her stepson, Robbie F. Beeman.
Margie is survived by her daughter, Amanda Beeman and her fiancé, Joseph Kontor, of Latrobe; brother, Richard L. Upholster and his wife, Cindy, of Derry; sister, Louise M. Anderson of Latrobe; grandson, Robert Beeman Jr., and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Unit 2E at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
