Margaret L. “Peggy” Miller Schonhut, 81, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Strongsville, Ohio.
Born March 15, 1941, in Latrobe, she was the beloved wife of the late Donald; devoted mother of Francis C. “Butch” (Mary Ann) and Don (Nicole) Schonhut; loving grandmother of Mark, Lynn (Taylor), Matthew, Phillip, Abigail (Mike) and Danielle; loving great-grandmother of Spencer, Michael, Hailey, Lindsey and Kelsey; dear sister of Millie, Ruth, Loretta and Cindy, and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
