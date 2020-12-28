Margaret L. (Haines) Steele, 102, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
Born Feb. 8, 1918, in Pleasant Unity, she was a daughter of the late William S. and Mary E. (Silvis) Haines.
Margaret was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. In her younger years, she had been employed at Troutman’s and also at Kennametal during World War II to help with the war effort. She was very good at sewing and was a fantastic cook who will be remembered for her sugar cookies and bread. Family meant the world to her and she especially loved time spent with the little children in her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Steele; a son-in-law, Gary Morris; one brother, Roy Haines, and a sister, Ruth Wilson.
Margaret is survived by one son, Richard W. Steele of Connellsville; two daughters, Judith Evans, and her husband John, of Greensburg, and Joyce Morris of Pottstown; one sister, Marie Fisher of United; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Redstone Highlands, especially Jessica, for their compassionate care for Margaret.
Due to the current medical restrictions, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
