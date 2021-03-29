Margaret L. (Gefrovich) Williamson, 89, of Loyalhanna passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born March 1, 1932, in Snydertown, she was a daughter of the late George and Helen (Sarsany) Gefrovich.
Margaret was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, and the St. Mary’s Senior Citizens. During the 1950s, she worked for the U.S. Army in Washington, where she met her husband. Over the years, during her husband’s military service, they lived in Germany, El Paso, Texas, and traveled all over the United States.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Forrester E. “Ed” “Sarge” Williamson; one grandson, Dean Williamson; one brother, George Gefrovich Jr, and two sisters, Veronica Tatone and Helen Queer.
Margaret is survived by one son, David E. Williamson and his wife, Nancy, of Loyalhanna; one daughter, Melanie M. Ankney, and her husband, Ronald A., of Derry; four grandchildren, David Williamson, Marissa Mowry and her husband, Andy, Steven Ankney and his wife, Anita, and William Ankney, and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Ronan.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend the divine liturgy 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, while attending the liturgy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary’s Way, Bradenville, PA 15620.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.