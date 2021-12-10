Margaret “Kicka” Crouse Desport, 91, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Greensburg Care Center.
Born Feb. 9, 1930, in Whitney, she was a daughter of the late Alex and Anna (Smolleck) Crouse.
“Kicka” was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Latrobe (Derry Township). Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Latrobe Area Hospital with 45 years of service. She loved to dance and enjoyed polka music, making many friends at church festivals and dances with her friendly personality. Her greatest joy, though, came from spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George I. Desport; five brothers, George, Joseph, Stephen, Andrew and Anthony Crouse, and four sisters, Anna Rakaczky, Helen Delikat, Catherine Luffey and Sophia Stanko.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Georgia A. Salandro and her husband, Jesse Jr., of Latrobe; granddaughter, Nicole Salandro Lander and her husband, Jim; three great-grandchildren, Sean, Brianna and Tyler; a sister, Betty Dominick of Jeannette, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Greensburg Care Center for the kind and compassionate care they have provided.
There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
