Margaret J. “Peg” Walker Cawoski, 84, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her home.
Born Aug. 8, 1937, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Dorothy E. (Ferrari) Walker.
Peg was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for 20 years in the maternity ward at Latrobe Area Hospital. After retiring, she became a personal care home administrator and was the owner and operator of Margaret Jean’s Personal Care Home. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, and especially loved going to camp in Mahaffey, Clearfield County.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Theodore E. “Ted” Cawoski, and a grandson, Theodore A. “Skip” Cawoski.
Peg is survived by three sons, Theodore C. Cawoski of Dallas, Texas, Timothy M. Cawoski and his wife, Juliet, of Greensburg and Thomas P. Cawoski and his wife, Tracy, of Latrobe; three daughters, Deborah M. Artzberger and her husband, Richard, of Latrobe, Doreen “Tina” Sherback and her husband, Mike, of Latrobe and Suzette A. Seremet and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe; 13 grand-children, Danielle, Kailyn, Richie, Seth, Hannah, Abby, Jessica, Ethan, Lindsey, Mathew, Jocelyn, Joel and Maria, and seven great-grandchildren, Jase, Graysen, Maddox, Emelyn, Taylor, Colton and Caden.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jeannine, Lisa and Beverly at Loyalhanna Care Center, and Lori, Scott and Maura with Bridges Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment are private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
