Margaret H. Silk, 88, of Bolivar died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg.
She was born Feb. 24, 1932, in Stafford, New York, a daughter of the late Louis and Katherine Fox Maxwell.
Margaret was a member of the Church of Christ in Bolivar. She had worked for more than 36 at Idlewild Park. She loved to bake, canning and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Silk; two sons, Timothy and Michael Silk, and 11 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a son, Todd Silk (Cindy) of Latrobe; three daughters, Jody Shirey of Seward, Rayla McDowell (Mark) of Ligonier and Sandra DeGlau of Latrobe; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday with Chaplain Don Hezlep officiating.
Interment will follow in Bolivar Westview Cemetery, Bolivar.
The family gives a special thanks to the staff at RNC and Bridges Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented