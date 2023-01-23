Margaret E. “Marge” Moffat, 89, of Ligonier died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in the company of those she loved.
She was born July 23, 1933, and raised in Marguerite, a daughter of the late Sanko and Mary Loncharich.
Updated: January 23, 2023 @ 7:05 am
Marge was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Ligonier for more than 50 years, dedicating herself to serving the parish as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, often traveling to give Communion to sick parishioners. She also participated in the Rosary and Adoration groups, and earlier as volunteer in the Holy Trinity School cafeteria. She was also a member of the Secular Order Discalced Carmelites (OCDS).
In addition to her numerous volunteer activities, throughout her long career, Marge worked in accounting at Latrobe Steel, as a tax preparer for H&R Block, as well as service for Laurel Valley Golf Club for 25 years.
You could often find her outdoors, either gardening or walking the Ligonier Valley High School track and trails. Always smiling, she loved to cook and bake for a crowd. Her greatest pleasure, however, was spending time with family and friends, and challenging them to games of Scrabble or Rummikub.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Cecil Riffle, in 1969; her second husband, Donald Moffat, in 2011; her sisters Ann Kusiolek and Mary Susa, and four brothers, Phil, Frank, Anthony and Louis Loncharich.
Marge is survived by her brother Paul Loncharich of Latrobe; daughter, Linda (Michael) Duff of Upper St. Clair; stepchildren, David (Donna) Moffat of Latrobe, Duane (Pam) Moffat of Somerset and Lisa (Brent) Rowley of Winter Springs, Florida; grandchildren, Ellen and William Duff, Alison (Brian) Gloekler, Ryan (Angela), Andrew (Jamie), Adam, Christopher, Kylie and Donald Moffat, Amber (Jeremy) Shinall and Brandon (Tayla) Rowley; great-grandchildren, Violet, Lily, Willow, Hawkins, Winslow, Hunter, Emma, Noah, Malachi, Wesley, Cole and Kyle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Ligonier.
Interment will follow in Menoher Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the HealthWell Foundation (www.healthwellfoundation.org/donate)
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
