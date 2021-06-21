Margaret E. Cole Barger, 80, of Latrobe died Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital.
She was born March 13, 1941, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Jacob Andrew and Isabelle Nellie (Eamigh) Cole.
Margaret was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Latrobe. She enjoyed puzzles, looking for four-leaf clovers, spending time with her family and taking trips of unknown destinations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant daughters; three grandsons, Donny, Ryan and Jimmy Barger Jr.; six brothers, Jacob E. Cole Sr., Charles F. Cole, Louis L. Cole, Harry J. Cole, Walter E. “Dean” Cole Sr. and Robert J. Cole Sr.; her stepfather, Charles F. Taylor, and the father of her children, Robert K. Barger Sr.
She is survived by her children, Robert K. Barger Jr. of Latrobe, James L. Barger Sr. of Atwater, Ohio, Marc A. Barger Sr. of Latrobe, Deborah L. Dillon (Jeffrey) of Derry, Sandra E. Buchanan-Biltz (Ken) of Ravenna, Ohio, and Margaret A. Barger of Latrobe; her sister, Anna Ruth “Dottie” Jones of Latrobe; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and her fur babies, Diamond and Skye.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
