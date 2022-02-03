Margaret A. “Peg” Fornadley, 82, of Cranberry Township, PA, formerly of Derry, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Born July 27, 1939, to the late William Cline Mowry and Anna Hoffer Mowry Buell, she was a graduate of Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing and earned an American Red Cross Nurses pin for volunteer services rendered at American Red Cross Blood banks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Fornadley; stepson Michael Fornadley; brother, Clair J. Long; sister, Mary Lou Shuster; stepfather, Arthur H. Buell; stepsister, Marion Buell Smay, and stepbrothers, Arther G. and Robert Buell.
Peg is survived by stepsons Robert (Kathy Jo) and Timothy Fornadley (Ronnie); stepdaughter, Regina Fornadley, and daughter-in-law, Mary Fornadley.
Following graveside prayer, post cremation ashes will be buried in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Devlin Funeral Home Inc., 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066, entrusted with arrangements.
