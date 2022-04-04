Margaret A. “Marge” Roberts, 83, of Latrobe died Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 2, 1938, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Gyauch) Senish.
Marge was a member of St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township. She was a big Pittsburgh Pirates and baseball fan who loved Francisco Cervelli and having family and friends visit her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Red” Roberts, in 2002; a daughter, Lorraine A. Simms, in 2020, and a sister, Rosemary Jurecko.
Surviving are two daughters, Bonnie Rosko (Jim Conrad) and Terri Hauser (Marty Smith), all of Latrobe; a son-in-law, Harold Simms of Latrobe; two sisters, Dolores Rager of Johnstown and Marian Senish of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, John Rosko, Gregory, Josh and Jason Hauser, Tonia and Leigh Simms; seven great-grandchildren; her beloved dog, Zoey, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a blessing service will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.