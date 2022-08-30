Margaret A. “Marge” Guzik, 77, of Derry died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
She was born July 29, 1945, in Wilpen, a daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Markosky) Krisfalusi.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 5:08 am
Margaret A. “Marge” Guzik, 77, of Derry died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
She was born July 29, 1945, in Wilpen, a daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Markosky) Krisfalusi.
Marge was a devoted Christian with a generous, giving heart, who worked hard and would help anyone. She worked in her family business and had been a caregiver. God, family and friends were the most important to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Krisfalusi; her sister Elizabeth “Betty” Brown, and a grandson, Adam Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Guzik; her sons, Mark Guzik (Allison Serakowski) of New Kensington and Frank Guzik Jr.; her daughters, Tracey Geary of Derry and Lisa Ulness of Mesa, Arizona; three grandchildren, Zachary, Anna and Joshua Geary; her sister Brenda Waltenbaugh (Tay) of Greensburg, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Entombment will be made in Twin Valley Cemetery Mausoleum, Delmont.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.