Margaret A. (Denkovich) Bly, 92, of Chambersburg, formerly of Blairsville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Providence Place Chambersburg Memory Care Unit, Chambersburg, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
She was born Oct. 8, 1928, in Nanty Glo, and was the daughter of Alex Denkovich Sr. and Theresa (Vrable) Denkovich.
Mrs. Bly was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville.
She worked for the Greensburg State Correctional Institution for more than 20 years.
She married Lee F. Bly on May 18, 1974, and he passed away on Feb. 3, 1982.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, John, Andrew, Steve and Joe Hetcko, Alex and Pete Denkovich, and sisters, Mary Hetcko and Anna Kovach.
There will be no visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with the Rev. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
The family would like to express their sincere thank you for the compassion from the caregivers at Providence Place over the past few years, and to acknowledge the excellent care from Grane Hospice Care, Camp Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter Harrisburg, 9378, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to Grane Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Unit 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
