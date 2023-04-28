Marcy Lynn Drummond, 62, left this earth to go to her heavenly home Monday, April 24, 2023.
Born June 25, 1960, in Latrobe, Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, Marcella and John L. Drummond.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High 56F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 49F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 8:59 am
Marcy Lynn Drummond, 62, left this earth to go to her heavenly home Monday, April 24, 2023.
Born June 25, 1960, in Latrobe, Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, Marcella and John L. Drummond.
Living life to its fullest, Marcy enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, going to the casino, dancing, and cheering on her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Marcy is survived by her sister Jo Ann Smeltzer of Blairsville; sister Marlene Kolman; brother, John Leonard Drummond; nephew, Joseph (Lindsay) Speal and family; niece Tracy (Carlo) Carlone and family of Woodhaven, Michigan, and niece Katie Smeltzer of Latrobe.
The family extends a special heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Community Living Care for their unwavering and passionate care for Marcy over the past eight years.
Family and friends were received 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248).
A funeral service was held 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, in the funeral home with Pastor Leonard B. Morgan officiating.
Interment followed at Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.