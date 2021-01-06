Marcella I. “Budge” Baum, 98, of Stahlstown passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Life’s Promise Personal Care Home.
She was born April 5, 1922, in Pleasant Unity, a daughter of the late William and Marie (Loughner) Shopsky.
Budge was a faithful wife to her late husband, Frank Benjamin Baum, who passed away Jan. 7, 2002. She loved being a homemaker and all it entailed, from baking, cooking and gardening, to her knack for fixing things to make anything old new again. She was a devoted member of Pleasant Grove United Presbyterian Church and Mountain Boat Club at the Yough Dam.
In addition to her parents and husband, Budge was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Kenneth Sullenberger; great-grandson, Zachary Martin; sisters, Peg Laughner and Elizabeth (Joseph) Struble; brothers, Harvey (Rosemary) Shopsky and William (Baine) Shopsky, and brother-in-law, John Rundy.
She is survived by three children, Jacob (Linda) Baum of Zebulon, North Carolina, the Rev. Margaret (Larry) Frey and Beverly Sullenberger, all of Stahlstown; eight grandchildren, Lorie (Joe) Gioia, Scott Barkley, Matt (Christina) Barkley, Mike Frey, Jeff Baum, James (Mandy) Baum, Keith (Michelle) Sullenberger and Kris (Valerie) Sullenberger; five great-grandchildren, Gretchen Martin, Kaitlin (Chris) Walker, Alex Baum, Jonah Barkley and Ella Barkley; two great-great-grandchildren, Rooney Blake Walker and Benjamin Sullenberger; sister, Jean Rundy of Luxor, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. Because of the current health crisis, masks are required upon entry and only 25 people are permitted in the visitation room at one time.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Officiating will be her daughter, the Rev. Margaret Frey.
Interment will follow in Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township.
