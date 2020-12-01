Mandee L. Kozar, 35, of Latrobe died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 4, 1985, in Latrobe, a daughter of Stephen W. Kozar Jr. and Gwen Miller Kozar of Blairsville.
Mandee was a 2004 graduate of Derry Area High School. She was a very kind-hearted person who loved her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Amber Gray (Scott) of Latrobe, and her brother, Stephen W. Kozar (Kristin) of Derry; her maternal grandparents, Orin “Bud” and Evelyn Miller of Latrobe, and her paternal grandfather, Stephen W. Kozar Sr. of Derry; nieces and nephews, Aidan and Addison Gray, Stevie, Abby and Jake Kozar; longtime companion, Donald Hantz, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services and interment will be private for the family.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented