Magdalene Discovich Spillar, 92, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born March 16, 1929, in Hostetter, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Emelia (Yawczak) Discovich.
Magdalene was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. She was an avid bingo player and loved spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard W. “Hud” Spillar; two brothers, Joseph and John Discovich, and seven sisters, Anna Fabery, Katherine Smith, Mary Sofranko, Evelyn Wetmore, Mildred Discovich, Frances Sindorf and Olga Mika.
Magdalene is survived by her son, Jeffrey H. Spillar and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Crystal L. Hunter and her husband, Josh, Amber Cox and her husband, Bill, and Michael Rolla and his wife, Maddie; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Colton, Emily and Carly, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the 5th floor staff at EH Latrobe Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Panachida service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
A funeral Liturgy will be held at noon in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
