M. Marilyn Pocorus, mother, sister, aunt, daughter, passionate educator, and beloved friend and companion, passed away Sept. 17, 2022, in Texas, with her son and daughter by her side. She was 79 years old.
She is survived by son Grady Pocorus of Mayflower, Arkansas, and daughter Christie Bailey of Austin, Texas; longtime friend Al McCullough of Ligonier, and her twin sister, Earlyn and husband John Trexel of Greensburg. She was a beloved aunt to niece Jennifer Trexel of Lowber and nephew Jeremy, his wife, Alison, and daughter, Zoe Trexel of Pittsburgh. She was a loving friend to Al’s daughters, Taryn Ankney and her husband, Mark, and Paula Lawrence and her husband, Scott, and their beautiful daughters, Caroline and Audrey Lawrence.
Marilyn was raised in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, by Mary and Earl Albine. She graduated from Elizabeth Forward High School in 1961 and earned a degree in education from Waynesburg University in 1965, while enjoying being a cheerleader and serving many children and animal charities. She thrived as a teacher in the Ligonier Valley School District for more than 35 years, tirelessly working to positively impact the future of each student who entered her classroom. In her work and her life she was known to be firm but fair, and a fierce advocate for those in need. Above almost all, she was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan and loved going to games in Pittsburgh with Al. She enjoyed a competitive game of Scrabble, gardening, bird watching, trips to the beach, walking on the Diamond with her friends, picnics with family, and visiting her children and grandpups. Over many decades she spoiled Grady and Christie’s dogs – most recently Storm, Duchess, Luther, Stanley, Henry, Arrow and Penny – and many more critters large and small over the years.
Marilyn touched the lives of all she met and was loved by all, and respected for the example she set in how she lived her life.
In honoring her wishes for no funeral services, her children instead invite those who knew and loved her to share in a picnic and Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 3, at Adams Falls pavilion, Linn Run State Park, Rector, from noon to 3:30 p.m. From the main entrance at 770 Linn Run Road, travel past three cabins on the left and turn left into the lot at the next Linn Run Park sign. Travel over the wooden bridge and up the hill to the Adams Falls pavilion parking area. Parking in lot below is also available.
Grady and Christie will also host a luncheon for immediate family and her closest friends the following day, Sunday, June 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, Ligonier.
