M. Marilyn Pocorus

M. Marilyn Pocorus, mother, sister, aunt, daughter, passionate educator, and beloved friend and companion, passed away Sept. 17, 2022, in Texas, with her son and daughter by her side. She was 79 years old.

She is survived by son Grady Pocorus of Mayflower, Arkansas, and daughter Christie Bailey of Austin, Texas; longtime friend Al McCullough of Ligonier, and her twin sister, Earlyn and husband John Trexel of Greensburg. She was a beloved aunt to niece Jennifer Trexel of Lowber and nephew Jeremy, his wife, Alison, and daughter, Zoe Trexel of Pittsburgh. She was a loving friend to Al’s daughters, Taryn Ankney and her husband, Mark, and Paula Lawrence and her husband, Scott, and their beautiful daughters, Caroline and Audrey Lawrence.