M. Jean Nicely McChesney, 100, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The daughter of J. Watson and Gertrude (Davies) Nicely, she was born March 19, 1919, in Ligonier.
Mrs. McChesney was a member of The Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, former member of the PTA when her children were young, 4-H leader and a member of the Grange.
She loved gardening, crafting and sewing.
Surviving are four children, Roger McChesney (Jean) of Centerville, Leonard McChesney (Esther) of Blairsville, Linda Somes (Gary) of New York and Ellen Gaskill (Keith) of Blairsville; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Paul McChesney, in 1983; a daughter, Alice Young, and two brothers, Marlin Nicely and Dale Nicely.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
