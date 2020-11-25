M. Frank “Shorty” Burkett, 75, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born June 25, 1945, in Manor, he was a son of the late H. Frank Burkett and Edna (Storm) Burkett.
Frank was a self-employed contractor and the owner and operator of Latrobe Billiards. A veteran of the Vietnam era, he served with the U.S. Navy. He was an avid pool player and golfer and was a member of the B.P.O. Elks No. 907. Frank was proud of his family and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed being around his many friends and loved his Tuesday shopping trips with his granddaughter, Anna.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph E. Battaglia.
Frank is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anita A. (Battaglia) Burkett of Latrobe; his three children, Gina L. Ciocco and her husband, Tom, of Derry, Frankie J. Burkett and his wife, Gina Marie, of Greensburg and Amy C. Roy and her husband, Mark, of Cincinnati, Ohio; one granddaughter, the apple of his eye, Anna Ciocco; two sisters, Eddylee Lalor of Union, New Jersey, and Delna Hauer of Monroeville; his mother-in-law, Eva Battaglia of Latrobe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mario and Ann Battaglia of Latrobe, and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, in Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Private inurnment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township. A celebration of Frank’s life will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Huber Hall, 300 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
