Lynne Marie Huber Waldron, 56, of Derry Township died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 14, 1965, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John and Ruth (Kenney) Huber.
In addition to her parents, Lynne was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Waldron, on May 1, 2020, and a brother, Douglas Huber, in 1994.
She is survived by her son, Douglas Neal Waldron of Greensburg; siblings P.J. Zelenak (Chuck) of Mount Pleasant, Bobbi Agostinone (Armand) of Latrobe, John “Butch” Huber (Jenny) of Zionsville, Tennessee, Pat Huber (Audrey) of Baltimore, Maryland, and Kelly McCracken of New Alexandria, and several nieces and nephews.
All services were to be private. McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
