Lynn M. (Taylor) Wanichko, 44, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home.
Born Feb. 29, 1976, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Clarissa (Govich) Taylor of Greensburg and the late Lloyd Taylor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Dorothy Wanichko.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Kevin A. Wanichko; one son, Lucion Showers; two stepsons, Kevin J. Wanichko and Jeremy A. Wanichko; one stepgrandson, Bentley; two brothers, Robert Taylor and Michael Taylor and his wife, LeAnn; her father-in-law, Jerome L. Wanichko; and her brothers-in-law, Jerome D. Wanichko, Ronald J. Wanichko, and his wife, Debbie, and Brian Wanichko and his wife, Kelly; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9 a.m. Wednesday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits at the funeral home and church.
Interment will be private.
