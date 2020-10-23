Lynn Byron Jamison, 87, of Latrobe died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He passed peacefully at home with his beloved partner of 30 years, Millie Hlad, at his side. They have been residents of Latrobe for 20 years.
Lynn was born Jan. 3, 1933, in Renfrew, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Floyd Alexander Jamison and Hazel Jane (Powell) Jamison.
Lynn loved the woods and outdoors and enjoyed hiking and hunting. As a young man, he served in the National Guard and the U.S. Air Force. Following his military assignment, he graduated from high school and obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from the University of Akron, in Akron, Ohio.
Lynn was preceded in death by his siblings, Floyd Alexander Jamison Jr., Ruth Jamison Finke, Neil Jamison and Marilyn Jamison Norman.
He is survived by his sister, Nell Jamison Stevenson, and his three children, Lynda Swaney, Lyle Jamison and Lee Jamison and their families.
A private memorial service will be held Nov. 14 in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a memorial gift to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, 704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
