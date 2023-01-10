Lynn A. Smolleck Salandro, 65, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Lynn A. Smolleck Salandro, 65, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 1, 1957, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Andrew and Evelyn (Kostelnik) Smolleck of Latrobe.
For nearly 40 years, Lynn had been employed for Excela Health. She loved animals, especially dogs and cats, and enjoyed skiing, gardening and planting flowers. She also loved to volunteer. Lynn will be lovingly remembered for her big heart and willingness to always help anyone.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Ethel Salandro, and a niece, Carrie Goretzka.
In addition to her parents, Lynn is survived by two sons, Wesley Salandro and his wife, Eva, of California and Garrett Salandro of Latrobe; her brother, David Smolleck of Latrobe; her lifelong companion, Jeff Salandro; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Kim Salandro; her great-nieces, Chloe and Carlie, and her beloved cat, Gus.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
